Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,576. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

