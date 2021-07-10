Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.51.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

