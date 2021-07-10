Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.51.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

