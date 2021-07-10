Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CUF.UN stock opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.39.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

