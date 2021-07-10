Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.