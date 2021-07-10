Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $716.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

