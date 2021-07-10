Comparing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 8.40% 25.64% 12.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FIGS and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.07%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than FIGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Superior Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 25.96 N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $526.00 million 0.68 $41.03 million $2.65 8.68

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats FIGS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; personal protective equipment; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

