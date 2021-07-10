Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

STZ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 827,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

