Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,597,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EUSG stock remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. 25,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,827. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

