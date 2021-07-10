Context Capital Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,153. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.