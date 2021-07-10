Context Capital Management LLC Invests $498,000 in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

NASDAQ:FRWAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

