Context Capital Management LLC Invests $581,000 in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BENEU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,675,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $283,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000.

OTCMKTS BENEU remained flat at $$10.70 on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,113. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

