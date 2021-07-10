Context Capital Management LLC Invests $694,000 in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

FSSIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 17,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.