Context Capital Management LLC Sells 61,357 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,357 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,380,000.

Shares of SVSVU remained flat at $$10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

