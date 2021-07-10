Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $745,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,490,000.

GXIIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 70,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

