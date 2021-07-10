Contrasting Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 7.13 $59.54 million $1.45 42.72 Enterprise Bancorp $162.09 million 2.45 N/A N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 1 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 25.11% 18.78% 1.32% Enterprise Bancorp 22.99% 11.58% 0.92%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Enterprise Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is in the process of establishing a branch office in Londonderry, New Hampshire and anticipates that this location will open in early 2022.

