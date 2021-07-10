Contrasting Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 109.55 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.87 XL Fleet $20.34 million 49.59 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Romeo Power beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

