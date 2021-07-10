Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.16.

VLRS opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

