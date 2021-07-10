Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.