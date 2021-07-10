CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in EQT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

