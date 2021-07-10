CoreCommodity Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 788,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 39.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,992,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 567,510 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $12,805,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.23 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

AUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

