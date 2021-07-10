Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.20.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

