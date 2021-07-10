Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

