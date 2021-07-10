Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. 644,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.