Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 703,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,037. The firm has a market cap of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.