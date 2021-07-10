Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $164.34 or 0.00489882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

