Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Head to Head Survey

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get iTeknik alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iTeknik and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iTeknik and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik $3.38 million N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.50 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Realities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iTeknik has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for iTeknik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeknik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.