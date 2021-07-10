Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,839 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,518 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock worth $12,637,437. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

