Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

