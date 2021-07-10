Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.