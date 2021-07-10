Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,142 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

