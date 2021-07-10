Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,288 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Inovalon worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

