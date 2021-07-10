Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

CREE stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cree by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,149 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cree by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

