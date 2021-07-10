Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stake Reduced by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 466,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

