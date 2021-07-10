Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

