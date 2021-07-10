CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

