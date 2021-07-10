CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61.
In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
