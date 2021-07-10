CryptoBonusMiles Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.08 million and $4,364.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00877638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005273 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

