CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $58.80 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.