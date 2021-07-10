CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CYGIY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14 and a beta of -0.07. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

