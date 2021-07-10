CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

