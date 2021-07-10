DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.