Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dana by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 843,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

