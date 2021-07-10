Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE DAN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 843,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.55.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.