Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

