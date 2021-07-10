DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0737

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $181,760.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.47 or 0.99945975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007331 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00056003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

