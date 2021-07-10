Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

