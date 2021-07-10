DEJAVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,347.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,347.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $424.69 or 0.01270393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

