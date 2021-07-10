Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.58 ($180.68).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of DHER traded down €2.70 ($3.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €119.15 ($140.18). The stock had a trading volume of 416,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €112.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

