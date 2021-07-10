Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.74.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

