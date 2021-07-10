Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 557,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

