Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Buy

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

